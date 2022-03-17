Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 968559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $446,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.