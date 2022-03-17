Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $83,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,475 shares of company stock worth $2,023,172 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 818.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

