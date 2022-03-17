Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

RUN stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $795,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.