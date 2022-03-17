Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $13,702.47 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $13,702.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

