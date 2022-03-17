Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.15

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.15.

Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

