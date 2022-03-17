Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.15

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.15.
About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suruga Bank (SUGBY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.