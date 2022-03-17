Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.
SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
