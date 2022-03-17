Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

