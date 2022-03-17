Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

SWMAY stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

