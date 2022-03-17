Swing Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Swing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a total market cap of $229,312.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,549,517 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

