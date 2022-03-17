Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.55

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and traded as low as $108.87. Symrise shares last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 25,867 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

