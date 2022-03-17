Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 219,264 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

