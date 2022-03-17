Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 9.8% Higher

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 16,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 791,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.