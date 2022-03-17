Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 9.8% Higher

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 16,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 791,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
