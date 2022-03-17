Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Purchases C$176,992.54 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on TVE. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

