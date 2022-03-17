Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz Sells 405 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

