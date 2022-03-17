Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

