Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

