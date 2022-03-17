Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.