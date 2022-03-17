TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 707,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TRP stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

