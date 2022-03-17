TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$580,040. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 126,729 shares of company stock worth $8,635,479 over the last quarter.

Shares of TRP opened at C$68.06 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$56.55 and a 52-week high of C$73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.18. The stock has a market cap of C$66.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

