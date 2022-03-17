Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $199.03.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

