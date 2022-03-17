Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 4,142,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,431. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $199.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

