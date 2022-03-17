Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Telos reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 2,998,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,282. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 690,619 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

