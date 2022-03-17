Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.