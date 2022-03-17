Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

TENB stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

