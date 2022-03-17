Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $26.55 on Monday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.