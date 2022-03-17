Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,289,551 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

