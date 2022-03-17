TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

