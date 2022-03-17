TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

TFII opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

