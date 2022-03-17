TFI International Inc (TFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.342 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

