Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

