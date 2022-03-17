The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $852.64

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 852.64 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 759 ($9.87). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 775 ($10.08), with a volume of 111,673 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 848.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

In related news, insider Keith Falconer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,101.43). Also, insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,449.97).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

