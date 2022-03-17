The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. The GEO Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,412 shares changing hands.
GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $709.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.