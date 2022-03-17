The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. The GEO Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,412 shares changing hands.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

