The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $121.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

NYSE NTR opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

