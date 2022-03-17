The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $121.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.
NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.
NYSE NTR opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
