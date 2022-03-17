The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $16.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.