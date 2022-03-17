The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Buy

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.