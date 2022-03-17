The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,959. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.