The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4,045.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.76 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.