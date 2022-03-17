The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by blooom inc.

blooom inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 0.4% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Kroger by 52.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

