The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 705,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.