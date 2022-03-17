The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.90. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($72,561.77).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.