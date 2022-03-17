The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce $109.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.09 million and the lowest is $106.70 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $105.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $456.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 264,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,522. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

