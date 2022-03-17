The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $156.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.76 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.