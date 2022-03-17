The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $101.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.92.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.14. 2,716,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.