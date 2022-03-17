The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $101.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.92.
Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.14. 2,716,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.