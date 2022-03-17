The Sandbox Price Hits $3.20 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00007794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $1.72 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00096882 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00286146 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.