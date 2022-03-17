The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 1,100 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JOE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 147,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,328. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in St. Joe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in St. Joe by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

