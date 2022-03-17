TheStreet Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.