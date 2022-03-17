TheStreet Lowers Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

