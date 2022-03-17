Thorstarter (XRUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.02 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $10.02 million and $852,716.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.40 or 0.06725286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.33 or 0.99911497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

