TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $175.40

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 124729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.60 ($2.43).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The firm has a market cap of £914.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

