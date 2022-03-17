Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -31.00.
About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)
