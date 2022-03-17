Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -31.00.

Get Tinka Resources alerts:

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.