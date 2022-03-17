Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

